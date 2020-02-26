51°
ESPN's Ben Baby joins Sports 2's Matt Trent to talk everything Joe Burrow & NFL Combine

53 minutes 51 seconds ago Wednesday, February 26 2020 Feb 26, 2020 February 26, 2020
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: WBRZ Sports

ESPN Bengals reporter Ben Baby joins Matt Trent from Indianapolis to talk Joe Burrow, his hands, not throwing at the combine and how excited is Burrow to play in Cincinnati. 

