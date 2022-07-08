Episcopal great Jimmy Williams dies at the age of 43

Baton Rouge and the Episcopal Knights lost a great person, leader and athlete today when Jimmy Williams died at the age of 43 after battling illness.

?@EHSBRAthletics? mourns the loss of our friend and colleague Jimmy Williams. There are no words to describe the impact this man had on our school and our lives. Thank you for being in the fight with us JW, we love you! #ArmorUp pic.twitter.com/2a0ikwW4U3 — Episcopal Athletics (@EHSBRAthletics) July 8, 2022

Williams was a phenomenal athlete for the Knights during his playing days and earned a scholarship to Vanderbilt where he was rated as the highest player ever to sign with the Commodores at the time. After college Williams was drafted in the sixth round by the Buffalo Bills, however, would sign on and eventually play with the San Francisco 49ers.

Williams would enjoy a six-year NFL career and eventually play for a Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks. After his playing days were done, Williams settled in with his former high school working as the defensive coordinator and assistant athletic director while also teaching at the school.