Episcopal great Jimmy Williams dies at the age of 43

1 hour 23 minutes 44 seconds ago Friday, July 08 2022 Jul 8, 2022 July 08, 2022 8:35 PM July 08, 2022 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Michael Cauble

Baton Rouge and the Episcopal Knights lost a great person, leader and athlete today when Jimmy Williams died at the age of 43 after battling illness. 

Williams was a phenomenal athlete for the Knights during his playing days and earned a scholarship to Vanderbilt where he was rated as the highest player ever to sign with the Commodores at the time.  After college Williams was drafted in the sixth round by the Buffalo Bills, however, would sign on and eventually play with the San Francisco 49ers. 

Williams would enjoy a six-year NFL career and eventually play for a Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks. After his playing days were done, Williams settled in with his former high school working as the defensive coordinator and assistant athletic director while also teaching at the school.

