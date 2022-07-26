Latest Weather Blog
Entergy waiving some fees amid skyrocketing power bills
BATON ROUGE - Entergy says it's taking steps to address customers complaints as the company reports "some of the highest electric bills ever seen."
The power provider says it's committed $10 million in shareholder donations to bill assistance programs for residential customers. Entergy said it's also waiving credit card payment fees for all residential accounts and waiving late fees for "eligible" customers.
A news release from Entergy did not immediately clarify which customers would qualify for late payment forgiveness.
The company said it is currently exploring other methods to give customers some relief.
Power companies have been flooded with complaints in the recent months as costs have skyrocketed in the summer. Entergy has faced the most backlash in Louisiana after it added multiple surcharges to customers' summer bills.
