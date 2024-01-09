Entergy provides update on outages, recovery efforts around the state after Monday's severe weather

Power company Entergy provided a brief update on power outage numbers and recovery efforts after a band of strong storms swept over the state Monday evening.

Read the update below:

Storms that swept across the state yesterday afternoon and into the night brought high winds and other hazardous weather conditions. Crews are actively working in all regions of the state to safely get the lights back on and have come across different damage scenarios, including fallen limbs and flying debris that impacted power lines and other electric equipment.

At 10 a.m., approximately 7,000 customers were without power across the state with outages not necessarily concentrated to certain regions but scattered out across our service territory. Of the customers remaining without power, approximately 1,340 are in East Baton Rouge.

Outage numbers have fluctuated throughout the morning as crews continue to quickly and, above all, safely restore power. This can occur for different reasons; sometimes, crews must deenergize electric equipment to safely make repairs, and in other times (like the case of the Gardere area in Baton Rouge this morning), weakened tree limbs fall and impact power lines after storms have passed through.

We’re encouraging customers to remain safe and keep their distance from downed power lines and call 1-800-ENTERGY to report it. Also, estimated times of restoration are posted on our View Outages map and could change depending on what crews find in the field and determine it’ll take to safely restore power.