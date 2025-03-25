Entergy power outage scheduled Thursday in Gonzales; 1,000 customers will be temporarily without power

GONZALES — Entergy Louisiana has scheduled a power outage Thursday in Gonzales that will affect about 1,000 customers.

The Ascension Parish Homeland Security said Tuesday that Entergy will shut off power for Entergy customers throughout Gonzales.

Officials said customers can expect to receive notifications as the project begins. The scheduled outage is mandatory and will allow crews to "safely complete upgrades to the electric grid."

The power for customers on Cornerview Street, Cornerview Road and West Orice Roth Road will turn off on Thursday, March 27 at 10 p.m. and will be restored on Friday, March 28 at 5 a.m.

This is not the first time Entergy disconnected its power for Gonzales customers to check, repair, or update the equipment.

Officials also said they will notify customers if the outage needs to be rescheduled due to weather.