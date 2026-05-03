Latest Weather Blog
Sunday AM forecast: Perfect finish to the weekend!
Sunny and pleasant weather sticks around today. Warmer temperatures build next week with storm chances returning by Wednesday.
Today and tonight: Skies will stay mostly sunny today with comfortable temperatures in the 70s and low humidity in place. Light winds and clear skies tonight will allow for another cool and quiet night across the area.
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Up Next: The warming trend begins Monday and continues into Tuesday with highs climbing into the 80s as moisture slowly returns. Rain chances stay away until Wednesday as the next system approaches.
What to look out for: Today is all about quiet and comfortable weather with no impacts expected. Attention then turns to Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night, when a cold front could bring strong to severe thunderstorms to the region. There is still some uncertainty in timing and intensity, but the environment may support gusty winds, heavy rain, and possibly stronger storms, so this will be something to watch closely over the next few days.
LSU Baseball: Fans heading out to Alex Box Stadium for the LSU Tigers baseball game at 2 pm can expect a great afternoon of weather. Skies will be sunny with comfortable temperatures in the upper 70s, low humidity, and light winds—about as perfect as it gets for baseball in South Louisiana.
Get the latest 7-day forecast and real-time weather updates HERE.
Watch live news HERE.
– Dave
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