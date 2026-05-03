BRPD trying to identify suspect that robbed 70-year-old at gunpoint on Florida Boulevard

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in identifying someone accused of robbing a 70-year-old at gunpoint.

Police say on April 20, 2026, at approximately 4:00 p.m., the suspect robbed a 70-year-old victim at gunpoint in the parking lot of 3140 Florida Boulevard. The suspect then forced the victim to drive to the area of Bogan Walk and North 33rd Street, where the victim was forcibly removed from his vehicle. The suspect fled the scene in the victim’s white 2002 Chevrolet Malibu.

The victim suffered minor injuries as a result of the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact officials at 225-344-7867.