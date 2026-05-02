March of Dimes hosts March for Babies event advocating for mothers in the capital region

BATON ROUGE — The March of Dimes hosted its March for Babies event at the Pennington Biomedical Research Center in Baton Rouge on Saturday.

The event, emceed by WBRZ's Abigail Whitam, aimed to raise money and awareness to improve the health of mothers and babies in the capital region.

"Together, we can give families the health information and resources they need throughout their pregnancies, and fund groundbreaking research to transform lives," organizers said about their goals. "We're also advocating for policies to keep moms and babies healthy and strong."