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Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa hosts battle of the bands to support public safety programs
HAMMOND — Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa hosted its Rockin' Out Crime Battle of the Bands fundraiser on Saturday to support public safety programs across the parish.
Several local bands performed at the event, including Dr. Shock, Northbound 55, Silver Dose, Titanium Rain, Rock Kandy and The Drunk Uncles, with the winning band earning a featured spot in the Hammond Live fall concert series at Cate Square.
Attendees enjoyed local vendors, a silent auction and family activities.
Money raised from the event will go towards Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa's anonymous tip programs and crime prevention efforts.
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