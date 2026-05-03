LSU Rural Life Museum hosts 21st annual international beer fest in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE — Hundreds of beer lovers got to sample more than 200 types of beer at the 21st annual Ron Zappe International Beer Fest at the LSU Rural Life Museum.

Festival goers walked around with their favorite beers, tried new brews and enjoyed festival food throughout the event.

"First thing, it goes to a great cause right, for the Rural Life Museum and the second thing I mean beer and barbeque baby, what's better, we're coming into season too right," a festivalgoer said.

All proceeds from the event go toward building maintenance and restoration of the LSU Rural Life Museum.