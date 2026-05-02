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Former patients at Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital reunite with care teams for Candyland celebration
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BATON ROUGE — Former patients from the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital reunited with their care teams at a Candyland-themed celebration on Saturday.
The event took place at the hospital's Newton & Betsy Thomas Family Center for Newborn & Infant Intensive Care, bringing together NICU graduates, families, physicians, nurses and hospital leadership for a morning filled with games and activities celebrating the progress of patients who were once in critical care.
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