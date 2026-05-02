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Former patients at Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital reunite with care teams for Candyland celebration

2 hours 9 minutes 13 seconds ago Saturday, May 02 2026 May 2, 2026 May 02, 2026 12:37 PM May 02, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

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BATON ROUGE — Former patients from the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital reunited with their care teams at a Candyland-themed celebration on Saturday. 
 
The event took place at the hospital's Newton & Betsy Thomas Family Center for Newborn & Infant Intensive Care, bringing together NICU graduates, families, physicians, nurses and hospital leadership for a morning filled with games and activities celebrating the progress of patients who were once in critical care. 

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