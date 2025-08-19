Entergy outages continue to darken Bluff Road neighborhoods

PRAIRIEVILLE - Neighborhoods along Bluff Road have been reaching out to 2 On Your Side about their power issues. They say their lights go out too often, and something has got to change.

Property owners in Manchac Place say their home generators have been tracking the data.

"It's been about a dozen times this year," HOA President Josh Rosenstern said.

Not everyone has a home generator. Others report outages lasting from a few minutes to several hours, or a day at a time.

"Our kids can't do their homework. This is a problem. It's disrupting our lives, and this is not what we pay for," Rosenstern said.

He hears from his neighbors often. They'd like to know what is causing the issues.

"I can't tell you the reason because I have not been given a clear reason," Rosenstern said.

Across Bluff Road is Bluff Meadows, where Chris Giardina lives. He says the power can go out when it's raining, but it'll go out when it's sunny.

"No clouds in the sky, totally perfect day," Giardina said.

On Aug. 13, the power went out several times in one day. The outage map includes neighborhoods along Bluff Road in Prairieville where hundreds of people live.

"It's really gotten out of control," Giardina said.

Entergy was first approached by 2 On Your Side about outages in Fountain Hill in June. Earlier in August, Entergy said it received approval to begin upgrades on the main line servicing the area along Bluff Road. Several requests for an interview about the plan to improve reliability along Bluff Road have been ignored.

"We don't have the choice to use anyone else, you know? It's a monopoly. We can't just get DEMCO and see how that works. They just need to help us out," Giardina said.

Entergy says those upgrades on the main line will start in the next two months and take about one month to complete. Entergy is waiting on right-of-way approval.