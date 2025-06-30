Multiple power outages in Prairieville neighborhood cause frustration

PRAIRIEVILLE - Several neighbors in the Fountain Hill subdivision say they feel uneasy knowing that their power could go out for a few minutes or a few hours at any moment.

"Why pay your Entergy bill if you have to go through what we go through," resident Jamie Lagattuta said.

The neighborhood located off Bluff Road in Prairieville is made up of about 200 homes and the electrical lines are buried.

Ken Munson moved into the neighborhood in 2001 and says they've had electrical problems here and there but nothing like the last two years.

"It seems like we lose it a lot!" he said.

Lagattuta always has her generator ready to go with enough gas to power the necessities. She's tired of being in the dark.

"It's disappointing, I guess. You would think they'd care more about their customers than they do," she said.

There have been times when Lagattuta has lost her entire fridge full of groceries and gone without air conditioning on hot summer days. She's thankful her appliances have survived, as other neighbors have experienced power surges.

"I know several people who have lost appliances," she said.

The neighbors have been collecting outage data since 2020. Since then, they have lost power 35 times. The power has gone out seven times so far in 2025, and on June 16 it turned off and on three times throughout the day.

"You set up your generator and everything. A couple of hours later, it'll come back on; sometimes it'll be out for 12 hours or 24 hours," said Munson.

Lagattuta says she has sent several emails to Entergy about their neighborhood dilemma and has not heard back.

"They fail, they're failing us," she said.

WBRZ started asking Entergy questions about Fountain Hill on June 17. Last week, Entergy said its reliability team was assessing the neighborhood. So far, a plan to improve service has not been revealed.

Earlier this year 2 On Your Side highlighted a neighborhood in Central with repeat outages. In April, Entergy worked to make major upgrades for that neighborhood.