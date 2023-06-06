EMS, non-profit encourage education in life-saving skills during National CPR and AED Awareness Week

BATON ROUGE - Everyone can help play a role in emergency situations, and knowing the proper techniques is crucial in saving someone's life.

National CPR/AED Awareness Week is observed the first week of June every year to educate people on how to save a life.

"We like to go out to the public and do community CPR programs because it's so important," said Arien Morgan with Baton Rouge EMS. "It's vital to saving someone's life. If you can start compressions or have an AED around before we get there, it greatly increases someone's chance of survival."

Dale and Michelle Temple, founders of Gray's Army Foundation, started the non-profit after their son, Grayson, passed away at 16 from sudden cardiac arrest. They go out to schools to teach hands-on CPR and how to properly administer an AED when an emergency happens.

"We teach hands-only CPR which doesn't need a certification, it's strictly compressions, no mouth-to-mouth, and stressing the importance of how every second counts," said Michelle. "First, always call 911, start those compressions on the chest properly, which is 100-120 compressions a minute, then send for the AED if one is available."

Gray's Army Foundation also help businesses try to obtain AEDs in their facilities.

You can learn more about that on the foundation's website here.