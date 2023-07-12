Emergency helicopter called out to major wreck in Central; at least 2 people hurt

CENTRAL - Emergency responders landed a helicopter near the East Baton Rouge-Livingston Parish line after reports of a major wreck.

Magnolia Bridge Road was shut down between Greenwell Springs Road and LA 1019 shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday. Sources said at least two people were hurt.

It's unclear what initially caused the wreck.

This is a developing story.