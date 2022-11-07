Emaciated dog rescued; owner cited for neglect

POINTE COUPEE (WBRZ) - A frail-looking dog seen roaming a Maringouin neighborhood in late October has been taken from its owners, who were cited for cruelty to animals.

The investigation began with reports that an emaciated animal was roaming the streets looking for food. A witness posted photos on social media, asking if anyone could help.

It prompted the Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office to send a deputy to the area. The officer was able to locate the owners at a home on Fontaine Road.

A woman there said her son -- a child -- was responsible for caring for the dog, which appeared to be severely underweight.

The deputy removed the dog from the home and cited the woman with the misdemeanor count of cruelty.

"Mercer," as he is being called by his caretakers, was taken to the Pointe Coupee Shelter. A local vet clinic provided medical care and the Humane Society of Louisiana helped pay for related expenses.

Mercer is expected to make a full recovery.

Those interested in adopting Mercer may contact the Pointe Coupee Shelter, and anyone interested in donating to the Humane Society's Veterinary Fund may contribute through its PayPal account at humanela@gmail.com or on its website at www.humanela.org.

Checks to help Mercer and other victims of neglect can also be mailed to HSLA, P.O. Box 740321, New Orleans, LA, 70174. All donations are tax-deductible.