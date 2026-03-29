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Two injured in Saturday night shooting on Louise Street
BATON ROUGE — Two people were injured in a Saturday night shooting on Louise Street.
According to emergency officials, the shooting occurred around 9 p.m. on Louise Street near Hickory Street, injuring two people.
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They were transported to a local hospital in an unknown condition.
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