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Two injured in Saturday night shooting on Louise Street

4 hours 43 minutes 42 seconds ago Sunday, March 29 2026 Mar 29, 2026 March 29, 2026 5:27 PM March 29, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Two people were injured in a Saturday night shooting on Louise Street.

According to emergency officials, the shooting occurred around 9 p.m. on Louise Street near Hickory Street, injuring two people.

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They were transported to a local hospital in an unknown condition.

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