Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre partners with Alo Bloom to raise awareness for children with alopecia

BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre is partnering with the Alo Bloom mentorship program for its spring production of Rapunzel to raise awareness for children living with alopecia.

Founder of Alo Bloom, Kalayna Walker, LSU's Homecoming Queen, was diagnosed with alopecia at just three years old, losing her hair by age seven. Walker hid in wigs until she was 20 years old.

Walker's personal experience with alopecia directly led to the founding of Alo Bloom, which mentors young children dealing with alopecia.

The partnership with BRBT was inspired by a company dancer with alopecia and a suggestion from the company's new marketing director, an LSU graduate who knew Walker, according to Jonna Cox, the Artistic Director for BRBT.

"I've been in studio since I was three years old, and so I know how it feels to be hiding and not being recognized," Walker said. "And so my main thing was like, I don't know if there was a little girl back there that might be hiding or going through alopecia. Cause I was hiding."

BRBT's version of the classic fairy tale will focus on Rapunzel building the self-confidence to escape the tower rather than being saved by her magical hair.

"I think that's a really important message," Cox said.

Cox and her co-director developed the show from scratch, including the music, storyline, costumes and scenery. The production will also feature a surprise appearance from the Baton Rouge High step team.

BRBT's production of Rapunzel will take place on April 17 and 18 at the Baton Rouge River Center for Performing Arts. Donations will be collected on Alo Bloom's website to help support the mentorship program for girls with alopecia.