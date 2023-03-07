Elementary school went on lockdown as deputies searched for man who robbed person at gunpoint, stole car

BATON ROUGE - Deputies are looking for a man who robbed someone at gunpoint and took off in their car.

According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, the suspect pointed a gun at a man Tuesday morning along Yorkfield Drive and demanded his cell phone and car keys.

The suspect stole the victim's car, which was spotted by deputies outside the Hair World Beauty Supply Store on O'Neal Lane. Deputies blocked the car in and the suspect ran away behind the Dollar Tree.

Deputies said the suspect was last spotted jumping a fence on Elkwood Drive and Foxwood Avenue.

While deputies were searching the area, Wedgewood Elementary school was put on lockdown.

Anyone with information about the crime should call (225) 389-5064.