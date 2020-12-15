Latest Weather Blog
Electrical malfunction causes fire at Sharp Lane apartment complex; 12 people displaced
BATON ROUGE - Early Tuesday (Dec. 15) morning, an apartment fire that displaced ten people broke out at Chateau Deville Condominiums on Sharp Lane, near Florida Boulevard and rekindled later in the morning, displacing two more individuals.
Representatives with the Baton Rouge Fire Department (BRFD) say they initially arrived on scene shortly after 3 a.m. and found fire in the attic of one of the building's apartment's.
First responders worked quickly and had the fire extinguished in about 12 minutes, officials say.
They add that the source of this fire appeared to be an electrical box above the bathroom.
According to officials, no one was injured during the blaze, but units near the apartment that was on fire sustained smoke damage.
However, later in the morning, shortly after 7 a.m., the fire rekindled and first responders rushed back to the apartments where they discovered flames between a crawl space and the flat roof of the structure.
In a news release, BRFD says "the roof had to be cut open to get to the fire. The original call displaced 3 residents but after the second response the entire building had to have power cut off to it resulting in 9 more residents being displaced."
The Red Cross was called upon to assist the 12 individuals who were displaced by the incident.
Officials reportedly tracked the source of the fire to an electrical malfunction.
