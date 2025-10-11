68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Election day takes place across the state - polls close at 8 p.m.

1 hour 10 minutes 1 second ago Saturday, October 11 2025 Oct 11, 2025 October 11, 2025 7:29 PM October 11, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - It's election day across the state, where multiple parishes will be holding local races.

The polls opened on Saturday at 7:00 a.m. and will close at 8:00 p.m., according to the Louisiana Secretary of State's Office. Those results are available on their website here.

In Baton Rouge, two candidates are running for city court judge, while four candidates are running for the 19th Judicial District Court judge.

Voters will also be voting on a downtown development district tax and two neighborhood crime propositions. 

Voting will take place in parishes across the state for local elections and propositions, including Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Livingston, St. Helena, St. Mary and West Baton Rouge.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days