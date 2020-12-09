Latest Weather Blog
Elaborate light display inspires generosity during the holiday season
DENHAM SPRINGS - Buddy the Elf said, "the best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear." But in Brannon Daisey's case, the best way to spread Christmas cheer is synchronizing hundreds of lights to music.
Daisey's master plan started brewing in January and he used a computer program to build the songs and sequence the lights to make them dance. In March, he started preparing the lawn props and pushed little pegs into each one.
Visitors can drive by Daisey's home and listen to the music by tuning their radios to 105.9 FM. The display allows for people to stay in their cars and socially distant during the pandemic.
Daisey said while he loves spreading cheer to all his neighbors and visitors who come by, he's hoping the light show inspires people to donate to a good cause. Set up near the display are large bins under a tent where people can drop off unused toys for the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office Christmas Crusade or monetary donations for Mighty Moms of Livingston to help feed children in need.
"It gets crazy sometimes. I want to say a couple of nights ago I had the whole road pretty much blocked up, but I've got great neighbors. They love it. They love just seeing people happy," said Daisey.
The display is on Cottonwood Court in Denham Springs Monday-Thursday from 5:30-9:30 PM, and Friday-Sunday from 5:30-10:30 PM.
Elaborate light display inspires generosity during the holiday season
