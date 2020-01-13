64°
Ed Orgeron's high school shows their support for LSU
GALLIANO - South Lafourche High School is showing their support for LSU on the field that Coach "O" once played on.
Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office tweeted photos of hundreds of students and faculty forming the letter "O" in honor of high school alumnus Coach "O" while wearing their best purple and gold gear.
South Lafourche High School students and faculty showed their support for Coach “O” and the #LSU Tigers by wearing purple & gold and forming an “O” on the center of the football field. @LafourcheSO & Lafourche Fire District 3 were there to help capture the tribute. #GeauxTigers pic.twitter.com/99MkG8uFYf— Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office (@LafourcheSO) January 13, 2020