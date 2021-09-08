EBRSO: Tree cuts through home after Sunday storms

BATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office deputies reported a tree fell on a house in the 8000 block of Greenwell Springs after Sunday’s bout of stormy weather.

DEMCO and firefighters were also on the scene. Deputies said the tree fell following the heavy rain, damaging two vehicles and the home at around 2:30 p.m.

According to investigators, none of the nine people who live in the residence were injured.

The American Red Cross will provide resident assistance in connection with the incident.