EBRSO: Suspect performed sexual acts near 15-year-old girl at library

BATON ROUGE - Sheriff's deputies arrested a man they say performed sexual acts on himself near a 15-year-old girl inside a local library on Monday.

According to East Baton Rouge Sheriff's deputies, the juvenile girl was using a computer at the library, when she felt a warm liquid on her back, right leg, and foot. The girl told deputies she originally thought someone had spit on her, but then realized it was another male bodily fluid, which she was able to identify using her knowledge from a school sex education class.

The 15-year-old told deputies she noticed a man standing behind her smiling. Deputies say she told the man she needed something to clean the substance off of her with, after which the man handed her a paper towel. She said the suspect left after that.

The victim said the man left the library in an unknown direction. She reported the incident to her sister, who told library management.

Using a community tip, EBRSO deputies were able to find video of an incident similar to the situation the victim described on a pornography website. In the video, a subject alerted the victim of what had happened and told her "you need to find something to clean this off." Based on the voice of the female in the video, what she said, and the clothes she was wearing, the deputy was able to determine the person in the video was the 15-year-old victim.

Library video footage was used to positively identify the suspect as 35-year-old Donavon Comager, according to deputies. Comager turned himself into the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office Warrant division on Thursday.

EBRSO deputies did not specify at which library the incident occurred.

Comager was arrested on counts of obscenity and indecent behavior with juveniles.