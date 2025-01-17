60°
EBRSO: Stolen vehicle crashes into house after pursuit, suspect in custody
BATON ROUGE - A police chase involving a stolen vehicle resulted in a car crashing into a house on Elvin Drive on Friday, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said.
EBRSO said that they tried to stop a person with a stolen vehicle, but the person fled in the vehicle, and the car crashed into the house around 4 p.m.
No injuries were reported from the crash and a suspect is in custody.
The truck also knocked out an electric box. Multiple houses are without power.
