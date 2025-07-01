EBRSO responds to lawsuit alleging rape by a deputy inside parish prison

BATON ROUGE - A lawsuit filed against the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff and two deputies says that a female inmate was raped by a parish prison guard.

The federal lawsuit, filed on behalf of an inmate known as T.N., says that a female deputy arranged a sexual encounter with the inmate and former Deputy Elijah Christopher. The lawsuit labels the female deputy as "THE PIMP."

It claims that Christopher would sneak the inmate out of her cell at night and the two would have sex in the parish prison's library. Despite being housed in a women-only wing, the inmate requested a Plan B pill from the parish prison nurse, which was given to her with no questions.

She said he promised her that he would help her get out of jail, so she complied with what he wanted.

The lawsuit says that after multiple sexual encounters, Christopher asked the inmate to sell drugs for her inside the correctional facility and admitted he was selling cell phones. He also allegedly asked the inmate to have sex with a different deputy, who is not named in the lawsuit.

Attorneys said that while prison officials were investigating the rape complaint, they found videos of Christopher beating a handcuffed inmate on his cellphone. He was arrested along with now-former deputies Noah Jenkins and Julius Conner for assault and malfeasance in office.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office sent the following statement:

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office conducted a thorough criminal investigation following an inmate’s allegation against a deputy. During the course of that investigation, detectives obtained a search warrant for the deputy’s phone. While sufficient evidence was not found to support the initial allegations, detectives did uncover evidence of battery involving that deputy and two others against a different inmate.

As a result of that evidence, the deputy — Elijah Christopher — was arrested and terminated from the agency in October 2024. We were transparent at the time and issued a public statement detailing the charges, including battery and malfeasance in office. In addition, the search warrant was publicly released and included information about the initial allegations.

The second deputy named in the civil lawsuit fully cooperated with investigators during the original inquiry, and no evidence was found to support any criminal wrongdoing on her part.

Regarding the original sexual assault complaint, the complainant ceased cooperating with investigators, and the investigation was suspended pending any new evidence or further engagement from the complainant. Should she wish to resume cooperation, our detectives remain available and willing to continue the investigation.

The Sheriff’s Office remains committed to accountability and transparency, as evidenced by the swift and public action taken against a former deputy when evidence supported criminal charges.

Because this matter is now the subject of pending litigation, we will not be commenting further at this time.