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Former Elayn Hunt Correctional Center employee arrested after phone seized from inmate, sources say

1 hour 20 minutes 35 seconds ago Thursday, May 07 2026 May 7, 2026 May 07, 2026 11:17 AM May 07, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. GABRIEL — A former Elayn Hunt Correctional Center employee was arrested on malfeasance charges connected to a phone that was seized from an inmate, sources tell WBRZ. 

Alayshia Brothers, 20, faces charges of malfeasance in office, taking contraband to or from penal institutions and attempted criminal conspiracy. 

Brothers was hired as a corrections sergeant at Elayn Hunt in 2024 and worked there for a year before she was released on probationary status. 

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Brothers was arrested by State Police on May 6, 2026. Sources said a cell phone was taken from an inmate, and information from the phone led to a warrant for Brothers' arrest.

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