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Explosion reported at Chalmette refinery on Friday afternoon
CHALMETTE — A Chalmette refinery caught fire before exploding on Friday afternoon, according to a report by WWL-TV.
Dupty Director of Homeland Security in St. Bernard Parish said that the call came in around 12:53 p.m. with fire and sheriff's office officials coming to the scene around 1:10 p.m.
The eastbound lanes of West St. Bernard Highway were closed due to the fire.
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It is currently unknown what caused the explosion.
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