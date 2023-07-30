EBRSO looking for man connected to South Harrells Ferry Road shooting

BATON ROUGE- East Baton Rouge Sheriff Detectives are looking for 26-year-old James Joseph Ely in connection with a shooting.



The shooting occurred on Sunday on South Harrell’s Ferry Road.



Anyone with information concerning this incident or the whereabouts of Ely is asked to contact the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office at 225-389-5000.