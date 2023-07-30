80°
Latest Weather Blog
EBRSO looking for man connected to South Harrells Ferry Road shooting
Trending News
BATON ROUGE- East Baton Rouge Sheriff Detectives are looking for 26-year-old James Joseph Ely in connection with a shooting.
The shooting occurred on Sunday on South Harrell’s Ferry Road.
Anyone with information concerning this incident or the whereabouts of Ely is asked to contact the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office at 225-389-5000.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Sylvia's Toys for Christmas - in July
-
Gonzales community supports teenager fighting rare kidney disease
-
Man issued citation for owning an alligator, arrested for attempted murder
-
Livingston Parish Council approves 12-month residential development moratorium
-
More than a dozen people injured in crash on I-12 in Livingston...