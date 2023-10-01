91°
EBRSO locates missing man with dementia
UPDATE: Pearson has been located.
-----
BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is asking the public for assistance in finding a missing man with dementia.
55-year-old Paul Pearson is a black male of medium build who is around 6 foot 6 and 160 pounds.
He was last seen wearing a blue and white striped polo-style shirt, blue jeans, and white New Balance tennis shoes. His last known location was 7410 Bluebonnet Blvd at approximately 1 a.m. on Sunday, October 1.
Please contact EBRSO at (225) 389-5000 if you have any information in regard to Pearson's location.
