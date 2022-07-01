EBRSO: Hit-and-run driver arrested after foot chase with deputies

BATON ROUGE - Deputies chased down and arrested a man after he allegedly fled the scene of a car crash Saturday night.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the scene of a hit-and-run crash in the 8300 block of Innovation Park around 9:40 p.m. Upon arrival, deputies spotted a Ford SUV take off from the scene and drive into oncoming lanes of traffic.

After a deputy gave chase, the SUV drove back into the proper lane before coming to a stop. The driver, Francisco Lopez, then hopped out of the vehicle and fled on foot. Lopez led the deputy through the Hartley/Vey Park on Gardere Lane before he ran into some tall grass and fell to the ground.

The deputy caught up with Lopez and attempted to handcuff him, however he continued to resist the officer. The deputy soon cuffed Lopez and he was taken back to the scene of the crash, where the victim was able to positively identify him.

Lopez was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of resisting an officer, hit and run, obstructing public passage, flight from an officer, trespassing, and reckless operation.