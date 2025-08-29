EBRSO: Eight people arrested after fentanyl, illegal firearms seized in two separate cases

BATON ROUGE - Eight people were arrested after fentanyl and firearms were seized in raids, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies said in the first case, they arrested Malchai Tillman Jr. and Troy Bell after deputies raided Tillman's Bluebonnet Boulevard apartment. They seized around 1.72 pounds of fentanyl, almost 7 ounces of crystal meth, and two firearms among the things seized.

Both men were booked for possessing drugs with intent to distribute; Tillman was booked for distributing fentanyl and crystal meth.

In the second case, four locations were raided and six people were arrested. Eight guns were seized, alongside 16 grams of crack cocaine and 7.25 doses of oxycodone among other items seized.

Daylajasha Banks, Daylon Banks, Deondrick Lucas, Tory Minton, Leslie Coleman and Gerald Coleman were the six people arrested. All were booked for drug charges except Minton, who was booked for illegal use of a machine gun, and Leslie Coleman, who was booked for four counts of aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon and one count of battery of a dating partner.