EBRSO Capitol Area Regional Training Academy graduation

Wednesday, December 08 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office's Capitol Area Regional Training Academy held its graduation Tuesday, December 7 at the Healing Place Church.

Twenty-five students representing 11 different agencies from across the state graduated from the 630-hour extensive program. Graduates learned law enforcement history, firearms use, legal and report writing, officer survival techniques, physical training, and a variety of related topics.

Sheriff Sid Gautreaux was the speaker.

