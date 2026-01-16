EBRSO arrests third suspect connected to Christmas Day killing of 23-year-old man at apartment complex

GREENWELL SPRINGS — East Baton Rouge Parish deputies arrested another suspect allegedly connected to the killing of a man at an apartment complex off Greenwell Springs Road on Christmas.

On Thursday, deputies arrested 23-year-old Trevion Green on second-degree murder charges following the Christmas Day shooting of 23-year-old Tyler Sensley, who later died in the hospital.

According to arrest records, Green was one of three people who got out of a car, pulled guns on Sensley and shot him at Coventry Apartments along Morgan Road around 4:15 a.m. WBRZ previously reported that the men waited four hours for Sensley to leave his apartment. When Sensley walked outside to go pick up a Christmas present, he was shot at.

Sensley was taken to a hospital, where he died on Dec. 30.

The alleged driver of the car, Derick Johnson Jr., was arrested Jan. 13 on second-degree murder, felon in possession of a firearm and possession of marijuana charges. Green, Dorien Johnson and another unidentified suspect are all accused of getting out of Derick Johnson's car and shooting Sensely. Dorien Johnson, Derick's brother, was also arrested Jan. 13 on second-degree murder charges.

According to deputies, Green is an unconfirmed member of the "448" street gang, while Derick Johnson Jr. was identified as a confirmed member of the gang.