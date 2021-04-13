EBR Sheriff's Office requests public assistance in identifying suspected vehicle burglar

BATON ROUGE - Officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office are alerting the public to their search for a vehicle burglar, and asking that anyone with related information contact them.

The Sheriff's Office says the criminal act occurred Saturday, April 10, which is when deputies were summoned to the 500 block of W. Rio Drive, which is in a residential area off Silverleaf Avenue, in reference to a vehicle burglary.

Authorities say the victimized homeowner was able to provide a short video clip of the suspect and footage revealed the person making their way into the homeowner's unsecured vehicle. Interestingly, the suspect did not steal anything after breaking in to the vehicle.

Officials ask that members of the public who can identify this individual contact the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office at 225-389-5000 or, if a person would prefer to remain anonymous, they can call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-(STOP).