Latest Weather Blog
EBR Sheriff's Office requests public assistance in identifying suspected vehicle burglar
BATON ROUGE - Officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office are alerting the public to their search for a vehicle burglar, and asking that anyone with related information contact them.
The Sheriff's Office says the criminal act occurred Saturday, April 10, which is when deputies were summoned to the 500 block of W. Rio Drive, which is in a residential area off Silverleaf Avenue, in reference to a vehicle burglary.
Authorities say the victimized homeowner was able to provide a short video clip of the suspect and footage revealed the person making their way into the homeowner's unsecured vehicle. Interestingly, the suspect did not steal anything after breaking in to the vehicle.
Officials ask that members of the public who can identify this individual contact the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office at 225-389-5000 or, if a person would prefer to remain anonymous, they can call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-(STOP).
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
EBR authorities search for suspected vehicle burglar
-
Baton Rouge Mayor aims to rename City Hall Plaza after Davis Rhorer
-
Jury selection underway in trial of accused serial killer, Kenneth Gleason
-
U.S. health experts recommend pausing use of Johnson&Johnson COVID vaccine
-
Tuesday 6 am Weather Update
Sports Video
-
Southeastern regains sole possession of first place in Southland standings with win...
-
Max Johnson in the mix for LSU starting quarterback job
-
Coach O admits to mistakes, takes steps to correct them in the...
-
Saints QB Jameis Winston gets emotional discussing Drew Brees
-
Southern football on the road to play Texas Southern