EBR Sheriff's Office: Missing 19-year-old hasn't been seen since Nov. 1

Missing: Coby Beauchamp

BATON ROUGE - Authorities in Baton Rouge are asking members of the public to keep an eye out for a young man who hasn't been seen by immediate family members or friends for weeks.

According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office (EBRSO), 19-year-old Coby Beauchamp (dob 7-19-01) is missing.

Officials say Beauchamp was last seen on Nov. 1 in the Shenandoah area of EBR Parish.

If anyone has information on his whereabouts, please call EBRSO at 225-389-5000.