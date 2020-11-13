52°
EBR Sheriff's Office: Missing 19-year-old hasn't been seen since Nov. 1

1 hour 54 minutes 58 seconds ago Friday, November 13 2020 Nov 13, 2020 November 13, 2020 5:53 AM November 13, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Missing: Coby Beauchamp

BATON ROUGE - Authorities in Baton Rouge are asking members of the public to keep an eye out for a young man who hasn't been seen by immediate family members or friends for weeks.

According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office (EBRSO), 19-year-old Coby Beauchamp (dob 7-19-01) is missing.

Officials say Beauchamp was last seen on Nov. 1 in the Shenandoah area of EBR Parish.

If anyone has information on his whereabouts, please call EBRSO at 225-389-5000.

