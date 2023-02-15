Latest Weather Blog
EBR Sheriff's deputies searching for 3 suspects after car chase
BATON ROUGE - A vehicle chase involving police has ended in Brownfields neighborhood in Baton Rouge, where sheriff's deputies began searching for three male suspects.
The incident occurred around 10 p.m. on Monday when shots were fired from a vehicle at another in the northbound lanes of Plank Road near the Coca Cola Bottling Company. Upon arrival, a car was found at the scene. The deputy attempted to stop the car, however it fled.
A chase ensued and lasted for about five to ten minutes. The chase covered several Brownsfields neighborhoods before the driver of the car pulled over near a home on Meadow Avenue and fled on foot.
Three black males in total got out of the car and ran into the woods. The search for the suspects resulted in the closure of lanes on Plank Road.
Deputies found shell casings and a magazine in the car.
