EBR Schools raising awareness for childhood obesity during National Childhood Obesity Awareness Month

BATON ROUGE - The Centers for Disease Control sponsors National Childhood Obesity Awareness Month every September.

According to the CDC, one in every five children is obese, which is calculated by body mass index.

Twenty percent of Louisiana's children are obese, topping the nation's average of 15%.

"This is so dangerous. seeing these numbers are scary and we need to take action now," Autumn Percival said.

Percival recently was crowned Miss Spirit of the Red and is using her platform to spread awareness about childhood obesity. She will take the Miss Louisiana stage next year.

"I think it's important that we show bodies of all types and colors that way kids can feel represented but we also need to educate them to show them what it means to be healthy and that certain choices can affect their life later on," Percival said.

So what does it mean to be healthy?

One of the biggest tips is to incorporate fruits and vegetables into children's diets because the more color on their plates, the better.

"Kids eat with their eyes. We eat with our eyes. It's always good to showcase what goes on your plate and what should go on your plate to incorporate a healthy diet," Nicola Hall with East Baton Rouge Schools said.

Parents should also make sure children are being physically active for at least thirty minutes each day.

"That looks different. It could be rollerblading, skateboarding, or it could be a family walk," Director of EBR's childhood nutrition program Ellen Hill said.

Another important aspect of staying healthy is to stay hydrated.

"You can have a sweet tea today but have coconut water tomorrow. Just start there," Hall said.

Obesity does not only affect children. According to the CDC, about one in four adults in Louisiana are obese.

To combat obesity, adults are recommended to follow the same rules and tips.

"If the entire household is making half of their plate fruits and vegetables, we're making healthy decisions. If the entire household is eating fruits and vegetables every day, we're making good decisions. And if the entire household is switching to low-fat milk and drinking water, we're making healthy decisions that will promote a healthy body mass index," Hill said.

Obesity is measured through a body mass index (BMI) calculator which uses height, weight, and age to determine if the individual is at a healthy weight.

Click here for the children's BMI calculator. Click here for the adult's BMI calculator.