EBR Schools named National Magnet District of the Year; Superintendent says there is still work to do

BATON ROUGE — The East Baton Rouge Parish School District was recently named the National Magnet District of the Year at the Magnet Schools of America conference in San Diego.

The district was awarded a $2,500 check to coincide with the honor.

Superintendent LaMont Cole and Magnet Director Casaundra McNair visited 2une In on Wednesday to discuss the award and what's next for East Baton Rouge's magnet schools.

"I was really excited to showcase the good things that are happening in our school system and our magnet programs," Cole said. "To win the award, to be selected as National District of the Year, was really exciting. But we still have more to do."

McNair says that there are nine dedicated magnet programs in the district, alongside 21 specialized programs ranging from creative arts and sciences to broadcasting education and teacher preparation.

"You name it, we probably have it," McNair told 2une In.