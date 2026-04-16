EBR Schools named National Magnet District of the Year at San Diego magnet conference

BATON ROUGE - EBR Schools was named as the National Magnet District of the Year at the Magnet Schools of America conference in San Diego.

The school district was awarded a $2,500 check for the honor.

"From classrooms to communities, this district is setting the standard for what’s possible when opportunity meets vision," EBR Schools said.