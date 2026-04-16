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EBR Schools named National Magnet District of the Year at San Diego magnet conference
BATON ROUGE - EBR Schools was named as the National Magnet District of the Year at the Magnet Schools of America conference in San Diego.
The school district was awarded a $2,500 check for the honor.
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"From classrooms to communities, this district is setting the standard for what’s possible when opportunity meets vision," EBR Schools said.
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