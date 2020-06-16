90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

EBR Schools asking for feedback in survey for 2020-2021 school year

3 hours 17 minutes 3 seconds ago Tuesday, June 16 2020 Jun 16, 2020 June 16, 2020 2:28 PM June 16, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: News Staff

BATON ROUGE- The East Baton Rouge Parish School System is currently planning for the 2020-2021 school year and is asking for feedback to guide those developments.

In an effort to design a safe, practical back-to-school return, EBR schools have put together a survey for families to submit feedback and understand parents' baseline preferences.

"Completing this survey allows us to hear your voice. Please note: no plan for reopening schools for the 2020-2021 school year has been approved by the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board at this time," the survey states.

To complete the back-to-school survey, click here.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days