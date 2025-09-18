77°
EBR Schools approves doubled stipend for staff; stipend maxes out at $4,000 for certified educators

1 hour 44 minutes 32 seconds ago Thursday, September 18 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - EBR Schools said they approved a doubled stipend for all employees in the district to match stipends from the state.

The school board unanimously approved a one-time stipend, EBR Schools said on their social media.

According to officials, all certified educators will receive a total of $4,000, while support staff will receive $2,000. This comes from a district-funded stipend that matches a state-funded stipend.

EBR Schools say the stipends will be released on October 28 and November 17.

