Southern's Ag Day on the Bluff introduces importance of agriculture, healthy living to K-12 students

BATON ROUGE — Students across the Capital region got a hands-on look at agriculture at the Southern University Ag Center's Ag Day on the Bluff on Tuesday.

The event brought together students of all ages on Southern's campus and featured interactive booths, STEM activities, gardening and a farmers market, all designed to teach the next generation about healthy living through agriculture.

Organizers also emphasized the importance of exposing children to careers in agriculture from a young age.

"We brought about 1,000 students across Baton Rouge, Opelousas, East Feliciana to come in and learn about agriculture, and tell them how important it is to their daily lives," Assistant Dean of the College of Agricultural, Human and Environmental Sciences Harold Mellieon Jr. said.