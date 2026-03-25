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TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Wednesday Morning Commute

2 hours 17 minutes 33 seconds ago Wednesday, March 25 2026 Mar 25, 2026 March 25, 2026 4:33 AM March 25, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Dayla Galmore

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm

5:40a: Accident. Right lane blocked in Port Allen on I 10 WB at LA-1/Port Allen/Plaquemine/Exit 153, stop and go traffic back to I-110/BR Airport/Exit 155B; CLEARED

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6:45a: Accident in Kleinpeter on Airline Hwy at Buzbee Drive

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