Back in the saddle: Zach Yorke homers twice in Tiger win over Louisiana Tech.

BATON ROUGE - Zach Yorke hadn't hit a home run in a month. He was taken out of the starting lineup on Saturday against Oklahoma. He got back to the plate against Louisiana Tech and got back to his early season form. "Big Poppa" hit two home runs as LSU baseball beat Louisiana Tech 15-5.

Louisiana Tech isn't exactly an SEC opponent, but seeing the Tigers dish out 14 hits and collect seven walks was a welcome sight after how the series against Oklahoma went. From the beginning of the game, LSU was working deep into counts and making the Bulldog pitching staff battle through each at bat.

The Tigers will play No. 21 Kentucky this weekend at Alex Box stadium. The Tigers are still looking for their first series win in SEC play.