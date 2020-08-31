82°
EBR school system announces Tuesday news conference to discuss plans for ongoing semester

Monday, August 31 2020
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Parish school system will hold a news conference Tuesday to announce updates to its in-person and virtual lesson plans for this semester.

School officials will make the announcement at 1:30 p.m.. The conference will stream live on WBRZ.com and Facebook.

East Baton Rouge schools have been all-virtual throughout August. The school system previously said it plans to stay all-virtual until at least Labor Day, after which it will move to a hybrid learning model.

