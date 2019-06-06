EBR school officials considering school bus tracking technology

BATON ROUGE – Parents may soon be able to track their child's school bus in East Baton Rouge Parish.

School officials are looking into equipping school buses with tracking technology.

About 35,000 students ride the bus every day and officials are trying to find ways to help answer the question of "Did my child get off the bus?"

"Occasionally we'll have a parent that will call that the bus didn't come or something like that to know absolutely where they were," Gary Reese, Chief of Student Support Services of East Baton Rouge Parish Schools, said.

Reese says a GPS system would track the school buses at any time and the information would be available to both students and parents. The new technology would allow for waiting parents to track their child's bus on their phones in real time.

Resse said that tracking when students get on and off the bus could also be a feature.

"We're looking at that so we'll have some means to know which students rode which would mean which students did not ride," Reese said.

School officials are also set on being able to communicate quickly and directly with bus drivers. Officials are shopping around for price quotes during the next few months.