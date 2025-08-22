EBR School District offers raises, bonuses to address bus driver shortage

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge school district approved five-dollar raises for school bus drivers who take on new routes, and a $500 stipend for employees who recruit new operators.

According to EBR Transportation Director Rob Howle, parents have had issues with transportation this semester due to the shortage the district is experiencing.

"90% of the issues we have had are because of three things: not enough bus drivers, not enough bus drivers, not enough bus drivers," Howle said.

Bus drivers in EBR are normally paid for eight-hour shifts. When they pick up an additional route, they are eligible for the $18 per hour.

"It's just added on to their salaries, and we just keep track of what they cover as extra. We have done that since I have been in transportation, then we just add that to their payroll," he said.

"The person they recruit would have to work 30 days on the bus driving, and the days start the first day after their training, then they get $250, then they would have to continue employment for over 180 days, and they get the other half of the $500."