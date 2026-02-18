EBR School Board to vote on next steps for new high school

BATON ROUGE - On Thursday, the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board will take votes on several multimillion dollar projects. One of the projects includes a new high school located within the proposed St. George independent school district.

WBRZ spoke to Michael Faulk, a former superintendent of the Central Community School System, about the transition process of that school district which opened to students in 2007. He believes the St. George school district has the support needed from voters across to state on the upcoming May ballot.

"Given the landscape we're serving, I think they would have a good chance of success," Faulk said.

Faulk said, when the Central Community School System was created, it inherited all of its school buildings from East Baton Rouge Parish Schools.

"East Baton Rouge Parish had jurisdiction of the schools, the buildings, everything," he said. "I did not get the keys to start up the district until June 30, 2007."

The funding for the new high school comes from a one-cent sales tax renewal, approved by voters in 2018. If the vote passes, Superintendent Lamont Cole and his staff will get the go-ahead to start the process to find an architectural design firm for the new high school.

It is unclear at this time who would have responsibility over the new high school should voters approve the new school district. State lawmakers said the earliest the St. George school district could operate is June 2027.

Also on the agenda, school board members will vote on whether to approve increasing the budget on two school projects, the McKinley High renovations and the construction of a new elementary school. EBRSS documents list the budget supplement request at $16,750,000.

The school board meeting is scheduled for Feb. 19 at 5 p.m.